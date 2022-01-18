Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.45. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 4,698 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

