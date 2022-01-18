Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $126.88 million and $2.32 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.07485887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.30 or 0.99670234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007676 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

