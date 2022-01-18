DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.58 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $1,781.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003151 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010259 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,623,025 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.