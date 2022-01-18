DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $600,312.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.41 or 0.07458072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.81 or 0.99765379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007653 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,293,213 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

