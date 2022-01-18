Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Lowered to 244.00

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 297.00 to 244.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DROOF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

