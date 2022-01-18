Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €171.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €174.00 ($197.73) to €171.00 ($194.32) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.18. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $84.90 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.