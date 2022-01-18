Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.80

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 57892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

