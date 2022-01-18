Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.80

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 57892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.