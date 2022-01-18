Delphy Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $586,680.34 and $63,346.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

