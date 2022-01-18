Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $54.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.