Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.49. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 15,399 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $114.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $266,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

