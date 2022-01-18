Dempze Nancy E Has $2.44 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

