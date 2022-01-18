Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 8.2%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.98. 1,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $127,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

