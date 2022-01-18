DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00007526 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $83.05 million and $1.12 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

