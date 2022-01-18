Dero (DERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $477,336.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Dero has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.50 or 0.00024816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $116.94 million and approximately $477,336.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,329.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.69 or 0.07459785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00333603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00904891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00080952 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.00481565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00261191 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,132,050 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

