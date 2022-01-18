Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after buying an additional 308,376 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after buying an additional 236,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after buying an additional 227,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after buying an additional 187,899 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $579.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

