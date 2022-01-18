Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Trupanion worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -125.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $366,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,522 shares of company stock worth $7,570,975. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

