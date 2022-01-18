Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,642,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,197,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 846,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,477,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

