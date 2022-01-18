Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of CSII opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $777.77 million, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

