Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

