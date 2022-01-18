Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.82 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 96,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.