Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.90 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $577.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $320.19 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $648.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.42.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

