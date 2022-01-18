Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.11 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of ExlService worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $5,674,860 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average is $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

