Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Century Aluminum worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Century Aluminum by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

