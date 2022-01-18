Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Phreesia worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,262 shares of company stock worth $1,139,533 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

