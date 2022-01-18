Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,241 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.