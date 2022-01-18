Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of RLI worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

