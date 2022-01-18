Deutsche Bank AG Sells 21,134 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of OneSpan worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $549,290.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpan stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $661.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.53.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

