Deutsche Bank AG Sells 47,910 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,910 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $92.62 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

