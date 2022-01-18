Deutsche Bank AG Sells 50,083 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,083 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102,655.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGBN stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

