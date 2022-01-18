Deutsche Bank AG Sells 74,078 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,078 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 300,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.