Deutsche Bank AG Sells 85,000 Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 4.54% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth $341,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

