Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $350.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.78.
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.46 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,088 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
