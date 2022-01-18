Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $350.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.78.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.46 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,088 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.