Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Tops $0.0013

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $68,121.93 and approximately $84.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

