Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Deutsche EuroShop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

