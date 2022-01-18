Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

