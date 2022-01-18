Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Shares Up 6.1%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

