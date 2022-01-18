Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. 83,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.