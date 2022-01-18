Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.02. 83,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
