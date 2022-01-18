Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $92,499.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00004279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00734659 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

