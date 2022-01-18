Devery (EVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $60,248.87

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Devery has a market cap of $60,248.87 and approximately $6,078.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Devery has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

