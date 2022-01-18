Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.97

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 102924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.