DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $356.00

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 356 ($4.86), with a volume of 49997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.14) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.98) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £665.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.20.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Mike Schmidt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($33,838.18).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

