Dfyn Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.22 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $19.22 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.60 or 0.07464497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.11 or 0.99839558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 76,912,932 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.