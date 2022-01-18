Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $187.45. 370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.68%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

