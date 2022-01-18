Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.23

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.23 and last traded at $130.52, with a volume of 22948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

