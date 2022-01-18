DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. 1,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 194,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). On average, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $18,232,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $13,442,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

