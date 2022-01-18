Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.19 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $363.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.86 million, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth $10,732,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.