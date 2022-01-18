Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Digital Turbine worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

