Digitalcoin (DGC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $191,799.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.50 or 0.07445844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00328074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00903486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080515 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00482307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00261194 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,272,688 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.