Digiwage (WAGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $35,935.62 and approximately $15.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

