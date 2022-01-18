DigixDAO Price Hits $592.43 on Top Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $46.25 million and approximately $17,568.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $592.43 or 0.01428683 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00328581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 78,070 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

